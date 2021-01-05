American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $219.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock valued at $596,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 33,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $4,644,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

