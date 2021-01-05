American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 138,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 121,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure.

