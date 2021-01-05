American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $930.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce $930.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $929.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $932.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $902.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.