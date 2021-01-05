American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.33

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $146.33 and traded as high as $153.79. American Water Works shares last traded at $150.24, with a volume of 1,378,854 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

