America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Sells $159,300.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00.

NASDAQ CRMT traded up $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. 43,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,755. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $737.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.12.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

