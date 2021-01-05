Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $166,275.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $166,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,896,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $136,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOLD. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

