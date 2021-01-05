Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $233,095.38 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $233,095.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,756.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FOLD stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 2,546,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,751. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.