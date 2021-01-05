Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman Purchases 1,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $34,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,035.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,068,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,044 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $13,637,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 522,513 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

