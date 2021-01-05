AMO Coin (AMO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $227,801.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $6.67 million and $227,801.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119738 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00212065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00495564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00259496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017783 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 tokens. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

