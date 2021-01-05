Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Amon has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $28,129.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00328719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

