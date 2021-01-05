AmonD Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One AmonD token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and BitMart. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00260516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017729 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

