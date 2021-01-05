Amoveo (VEO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.92 or 0.00061753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.42 million and $19.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00346550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00024837 BTC.

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

