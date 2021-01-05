Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 168,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 124,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

AP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $76.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

