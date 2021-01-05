Ampleforth Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003058 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $213.19 million and $35.26 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00351468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 369,661,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,985,826 tokens. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

