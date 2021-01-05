Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Trading Down 0.6%

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 119,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 38,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58.

