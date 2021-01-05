Analysts Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.79). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Therapeutics.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,052. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $100.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

