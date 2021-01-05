Analysts Anticipate NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $131.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.60 million and the highest is $139.00 million. NovoCure reported sales of $99.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $482.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $489.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $572.84 million, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $599.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 57.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,474,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $21,411,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVCR opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 849.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.32.

NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

