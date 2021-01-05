Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $21.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,225,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 113.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

