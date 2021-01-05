Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $26.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.61 billion and the lowest is $26.42 billion. Comcast reported sales of $28.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $102.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.28 billion to $103.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $110.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.58 billion to $115.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

Comcast stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

