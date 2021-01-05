Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce $247.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.80 million to $253.11 million. Gentherm posted sales of $230.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $871.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $877.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

THRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,248.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,643,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,729,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 381,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THRM opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

