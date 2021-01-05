Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.