Analysts Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to announce $429.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.75 million to $431.68 million. Plantronics posted sales of $384.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Plantronics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 141,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Plantronics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 185,267 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.