Analysts Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to post $429.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.75 million to $431.68 million. Plantronics reported sales of $384.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Plantronics stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

