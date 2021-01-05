Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

