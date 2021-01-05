Analyzing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners -37.26% -10.59% -3.68% Callon Petroleum -219.88% 5.38% 2.07%

0.5% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 1.05 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.78 $67.93 million $7.60 1.74

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 6 11 2 0 1.79

Callon Petroleum has a consensus price target of $6.80, suggesting a potential downside of 48.42%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe). Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

