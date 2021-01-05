Analyzing CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CGI and Public Company Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.04 billion 2.28 $831.69 million $3.63 21.96 Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Public Company Management.

Risk & Volatility

CGI has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Company Management has a beta of 5.59, indicating that its share price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CGI and Public Company Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 3 8 0 2.73 Public Company Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $98.03, suggesting a potential upside of 22.92%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Public Company Management.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Public Company Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.20% 18.58% 8.79% Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CGI beats Public Company Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Public Company Management

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded. The company also offers regulatory compliance services and advice to public companies regarding their SEC reporting and corporate governance requirements. In addition, PCMC prepares and publishes educational white papers and other educational materials that help private companies determine whether they should become public and the appropriate methods available to them. The company's white papers cover a range of topics, including the public capital markets, regulatory compliance requirements, strategic planning, liquidity, corporate finance, and other financial matters, including the protection of officers' and directors' personal wealth. Further, the company provides the PCMC Bulletin Board 30 Index to increase awareness of the OTCBB as a public equity market. PCMC offers its services primarily to growing small-to-middle market private companies. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

