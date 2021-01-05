Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,190,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,377,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,314 shares of company stock worth $24,310,875. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,016 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.