Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Down 1.1%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 47,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 49,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000.

