Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) (LON:AYM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.00. Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 2,132,611 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.82 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.57.

Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 10% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining plc (AYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.