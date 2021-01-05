Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) (LON:AAAP) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) (LON:AAAP)’s share price rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 2,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 36,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of £1.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Anglo African Agriculture Plc Company Profile

Anglo African Agriculture Plc, through its subsidiary, Dynamic Intertrade (Pty) Limited, operates as a food manufacturing and agricultural products trading company in South Africa. It is involved in the importation, milling, blending, and packaging of agricultural products that include herbs, spices, seasonings, and confectionary.

