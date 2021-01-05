Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

APY opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$428.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.29.

About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

