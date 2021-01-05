Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.
APY opened at C$2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 52 week low of C$1.75 and a 52 week high of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$428.65 million and a PE ratio of 12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.29.
About Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO)
