Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, Huobi Korea, Coinall and Binance DEX. Ankr has a market capitalization of $55.96 million and $9.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00342033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Coinall, Coinone, Bilaxy, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, Upbit, KuCoin, Bitinka, ABCC, Bgogo, IDEX, Bithumb, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, Huobi Korea and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

