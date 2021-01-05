Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 7,401,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,018,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

