Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.23

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 117619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on AR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 58.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

