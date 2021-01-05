Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.29.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $318.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Anthem by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after acquiring an additional 92,903 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 241.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Anthem by 16.9% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

