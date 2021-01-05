Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by Truist from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANTM. BidaskClub cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.17.

NYSE ANTM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.15. 25,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.69. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 102.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

