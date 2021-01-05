Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by Truist from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANTM. BidaskClub cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.17.
NYSE ANTM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $317.15. 25,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.69. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 102.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
