Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 9.5% Higher

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.18. 15,090,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 12,350,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist cut their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.88.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 463.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 994,065 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

