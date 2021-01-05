Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.79

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.79 and traded as high as $14.95. Apache shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 9,582,156 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Apache alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.65.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Apache by 9.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Apache by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Apache by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Apache by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Apache by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.