Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (APHA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE: APHA) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.75.

12/17/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.80 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.25.

12/17/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

12/4/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$9.42 to C$12.80.

12/2/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$8.25 to C$12.25.

11/13/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

11/9/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of APHA stock opened at C$9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.87. Aphria Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.08.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

