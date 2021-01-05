APIX (APIX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $382,377.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $382,377.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX token can currently be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00127249 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00254497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00523203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00277806 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

