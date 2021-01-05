Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of AFT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 29,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.63.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
