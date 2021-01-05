Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE AIF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 59,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,887. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,838 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

