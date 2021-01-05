AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of AppFolio worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 65.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF stock opened at $177.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPF. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,978,880.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632 over the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

