Applied Biosciences (OTCMKTS:APPB) Trading 950% Higher

Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:APPB)’s stock price traded up 950% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42. 7,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 7,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Applied Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APPB)

Applied Biosciences Corp. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics/biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a range of diseases across various therapeutic areas. It is focused on investment and partnership opportunities under the Applied BioSciences brand in the medical, scientific, nutraceutical, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.