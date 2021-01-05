Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $78.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.05. 253,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $222,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

