Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $31,656.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $91,886. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 112.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $496.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

