Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG) Trading Up 12.3%

Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG.L) (LON:AQSG) shares were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.20 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.20 ($0.38). Approximately 561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £10.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 0.15 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, multi academy trusts, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally.

