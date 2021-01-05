Aragon 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.90 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Aragon has a total market cap of $134.18 million and $22.90 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00010438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00045089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.47 or 0.00355781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024749 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

