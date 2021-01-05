Aragon Court Tops One Day Volume of $375,299.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $375,299.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00258600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017527 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 tokens. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

