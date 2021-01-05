ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.16

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.55. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 223,504 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $159,434.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,996.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 227,364 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

